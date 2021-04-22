The Enid Outlaws will be hosting Omaha’s Finest on Friday at 8 p.m. at the Stride Bank Center, in a rematch of the team’s 118-115 win in its first game of the season.
The Outlaws had a 16-point lead with three minutes remaining in that game but committed too many mistakes down the stretch which allowed their in-conference rival to make it close in the end. Enid hosted its first home game of the season on Sunday, a 74-point victory over the Lewisville Leopards.
Enid Team Managing Owner Jonathan Reed said he was “pleasantly surprised” with the way the first home game turned out. The team has been focusing on trying to make the atmosphere at games as fan-friendly as possible with special events happening on the court during breaks.
On Sunday, the Outlaws held a free throw shooting contest, a hula hoop contest, musical chairs and allowed fans the opportunity to meet the team after the game for autographs.
Reed said the organization has plans to add more events in the future.
“We’re gonna always do stuff that’s kind of fun and fan friendly,” Reed said. “We’re gonna get out in the crowd and we want people to come out on the floor a little bit. Just get out of your comfort zone a little bit, you can yell at our games, and if you’re an adult and of age you can have an adult beverage and have a little fun. We want this to be fun.”
Reed said that the team winning by such a large margin had both positive and negative effects on the fan experience, with some fans showing concern for the level of competition their team will be playing against this season. Reed said not to count on many games being as lopsided as Sunday.
“A lot of people were questioning the credibility maybe of the other team, but the other team just had a really bad night and we just happened to have one of our best nights … There’s not gonna be a lot of games like that and in fact in this league there hasn’t been a game like that this season.”
Surprisingly, Enid guard Lindy Waters III said that the 74-point victory isn’t the most he’s seen in his career dating back to his days playing AAU ball. Back then, Waters was coached by his father and his teams would often find themselves hitting triple digit point totals early in the game.
That’s when his dad would call a timeout and ask his team if they wanted to “catch the other team”.
“Catch them means to catch their score and try to beat them by 100,” Waters said.
The goal was to keep the team from giving up before the game had ended and to continue working on their games for all four quarters. Waters said his team was able to catch the other team three times in his career.
“They were teaching us young to stay up on it and keep going until that last buzzer,” Waters said. “I think that definitely helped me a grow a lot.”
Enid head coach Ed Corporal raised the same point after Sunday’s game, saying that he wanted to stress the importance of playing until the final whistle.
The Outlaws understand how important this is after nearly giving away a big lead against Omaha.
“It’s the beginning of the season and I’m glad we came out with four victories but we’re definitely not satisfied and we’re looking to get better every single day,” Waters said.
In the last meeting between the two teams, Enid was led by Charlie Marquadt who finished with a game-high 29 points on nine-of-16 shooting and was six-for-11 from deep. Waters scored 23 points in his first game in a Outlaws uniform and added nine rebounds and three assists.
The Norman-native is averaging 12.5 points per game and 6.5 rebounds per game on the year. The team also features former Arizona Wildcat Chance Comanche who was named a national player of the week after averaging 39.5 points per game while shooting 65% from the field and 12.5 rebounds in his last two games.
Comanche is currently leading The Basketball League in scoring with 32.5 points per game. Reed said he jumped on the opportunity to sign Comanche when the opportunity arose.
“As soon as he was brought to my attention that he would be available, I went after him full-court press. I felt like he was a centerpiece and something that you can build a franchise around.”
Waters said he was happy to see the Enid fans come out to support the team. He and his teammates took time to sign autographs for a sizable line of fans that wanted a chance to see their new team up close.
Reed said fans can expect the autograph lines to continue after every home game.
“That’s the reason why we’re here,” Reed said, “That’s something we’ll do every home game and that’s something you can count on, we’re gonna be there and we’re gonna try to get to every single person if we can.”
Enid and Omaha will meet at the Stride Bank Center on Friday at 8 p.m. before heading to Wichita for a matchup with Midtown Prestige.
