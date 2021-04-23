The Outlaws kept their undefeated record intact with a 136-125 win over Omaha’s Finest at the Stride Bank Center on Friday.
Both teams have seen each other before in their first game of the season, a 118-115 Enid win in Omaha.
In the last game, Enid held a 16-point lead with three minutes remaining in the game and narrowly escaped with the victory.
Enid was in danger of giving the game away again late on Friday, with the Outlaws commanding a 129-118 lead with 3:15 left in the game.
Omaha was able to bring the deficit to four with just over a minute remaining before Tavares Sledge took over the game with six points in the final 30 seconds.
Sledge finished the game with 24 points. Enid’s Charlie Marquadt led the team in scoring with 29 points and knocked down six shots from behind the arc.
The Outlaws also got another solid game from the league’s leading scorer and national player of the week Chance Comanche who scored 25 points.
Comanche came into the game averaging 32.5 points per game, three more than the next highest scorer in The Basketball League.
Omaha had a scoring threat on their side as well. Craig Sword came into the game No. 10 in the TBL in scoring with 25.3 points per game.
On Friday he was instrumental in his team’s comeback attempt and finished with a game-high 37 points and knocked down three 3-pointers.
The Outlaws had a more balanced offensive attack than their opponent.
They finished with four players scoring over 20 points — Marquadt (29), Comanche (25), Sledge (24) and Wayne Runnels (21) while their opponent had only one outside of Sword.
Runnels scored 15 of his 21 points in the second half.
The win is the team’s second at home this season after defeating the Lewisville Leopards 152-78 on Sunday.
Enid (5-0) sits atop the Central Conference standings, slightly ahead of the 4-0 Waco Royals who will play on Saturday against the 4-0 Midtown Prestige.
The Royals beat the Leopards 117-114 in their second game of the season. The Outlaws will travel to Wichita on Sunday to face the Midtown Prestige at 5 p.m.
