The Outlaws are 6-0 after defeating conference-foe Midtown Prestige (0-5) 146-73 on Sunday at the Stride Bank Center.
Both teams played a tight game through the first quarter of action, with Enid holding a 31-21 advantage. Prestige would struggle to get anything going for the next three quarters and were outscored 115-52 in the final three quarters. Enid was able to break the game open in the second, outscoring Midtown 38-14 in the period.
The 73-point victory was the team’s second 70-plus point win at home this season after the team’s 152-78 win over the Lewisville Leopards on March 18.
Enid forward/guard Wayne Runnels led the team with 42 points on the night. Chance Comanche added another 24, points and Lindy Waters III finished with 17 points. Midtown was led by Tevon Townsend and Michael Zeno, who finished with 14 points each.
The starters didn’t play for the majority of the fourth quarter, giving the back-ups a chance to shine. All 10 Outlaws scored on Sunday.
“It was a good win for us,” Enid head coach Ed Coporal said after the game. “We got to play everybody quite a bit and see where we need to work with some of our guys. We know what our goals are for the season, and we just need to keep improving.”
Enid will take its perfect record on the road on Saturday when the team faces the Little Rock Lightning. The Outlaws will then have to turn around and come back to Enid for a 4 p.m. tipoff against the Waco Royals at the Stride Bank Center
