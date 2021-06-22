Enid News & Eagle
WICHITA, Kan. — Chance Comanche extended his double-double streak to 20, and the Enid Outlaws picked up their 20th win of the season in a 138-93 blowout over Midtown Prestige on Sunday, June 20, 2021.
The Outlaws led by as many as 60 points with just under a minute remaining in the third quarter, before coasting to their sixth 40-plus point win of the season. With the win, Enid sweeps the season series against Midtown and has taken the four meetings by an average margin of victory of 53 points.
Comanche finished the game with 30 points and 11 rebounds including five on the offensive glass. Comanche is a close second in scoring in The Basketball League (TBL) at 27.4 points per game. Sunday was the ninth game the former Arizona Wildcat has scored at least 30 points this season.
TBL’s top sharpshooter had a solid game against Midtown as well, knocking down five of his eight 3-point attempts to finish with 19 points, six assists and five rebounds. Local talent Wayne Runnels scored 26 points on 12-of-17 shooting and seven rebounds.
Runnels has scored 25-plus points in five games this season.
Former Oklahoma State guard Lindy Waters III had 18 points, eight assists, nine rebounds and four steals.
Midtown was led by Terrance Grant with 16 points on five-of-seven shooting. Enid won the rebounding battle 63-28 and allowed just seven offensive rebounds by Midtown.
The Outlaws have won 11 straight since dropping back-to-back games in May. They sit in second in the Central Conference standings behind the Houston Push (21-1). Enid defeated Houston 106-99 in the first matchup between the teams this season. The Push returned the favor in a two-point win at the Stride Bank Center on May 9, 2021 to split the regular season series.
Despite being one of the two largest conferences in the league, the top two teams in the Central Conference also have the top records in the entire TBL.
The Syracuse Stallions have the next best record at 18-4.
Enid is heading into the final weekend of the regular season with a road game on Saturday against the Waco Royals, before welcoming the Dallas Skyline to the Stride Bank Center on Sunday, June 27, 2021 at 4 p.m.
Enid and Dallas will be meeting for the first time since the Outlaws were handed their second loss of the season on May 15, 2021 in Dallas.
