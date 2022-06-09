One game away from eliminating Dallas and moving on to The Basketball League Central Conference finals, the Enid Outlaws took care of business, 132-125.
“We are very excited to go on this journey again,” said Outlaws CEO Jonathan Reed. “Hopefully we can get another national championship.”
Enid trailed early, falling behind 12-7 at the first timeout. After fighting back, Enid continued to trail 28-27 at the end of the quarter.
Over the course of the next 10 minutes, the Outlaws roared to life, taking a 35-30 lead with about six minutes left.
The Outlaws turned that into a 64-53 lead at the half.
“The guys deserve it, they played hard,” said Outlaws coach Mark Dannhoff. “Dallas is a really good team. We didn’t do a very good job of not allowing them to get position, but our guys did the job for 48 minutes.”
It was all Enid in the second half, cruising to a series-clinching win over Dallas after taking care of the Skyline at home on Wednesday night. At one point, the Enid lead was as much as 21 points.
Seven Outlaws scored in double digits, led by Ricardo Artis II’s 34 points as Artis went for a double-double with 19 rebounds.
Chuck Guy played all 48 minutes for the Outlaws, and they were productive minutes. Guy got a double-double with 15 points and 18 assists.
“He is our leader, we play through him,” Dannhoff said of Guy.
This feels good,” said Guy. “We need to get more stops and finish the game out. The team with the best defense is going to win.”
Darin Johnson, who came to Enid in the middle of the season, had 27 points.
The only Dallas player that seemed to be able to figure out the Enid defense was Terry Maston, who led the Skyline with 51 points, shooting 88% from the floor and 7/10 from the free throw line.
In the next round, Enid will play either Shreveport or Potawatomi, pending the end of their series. Tentatively, the series is set to start next Wednesday on the road. Both teams have wins over Enid in Enid.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.