Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT FRIDAY... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of central Oklahoma, east central Oklahoma, northern Oklahoma, northwest Oklahoma, southeast Oklahoma, southern Oklahoma, southwest Oklahoma and western Oklahoma, including the following counties, in central Oklahoma, Canadian, Cleveland, Grady, Kingfisher, Lincoln, Logan, McClain, Oklahoma, Payne and Pottawatomie. In east central Oklahoma, Pontotoc and Seminole. In northern Oklahoma, Garfield, Grant, Kay and Noble. In northwest Oklahoma, Blaine, Dewey and Ellis. In southeast Oklahoma, Atoka, Bryan, Coal, Hughes, Johnston and Marshall. In southern Oklahoma, Carter, Garvin, Jefferson, Love, Murray and Stephens. In southwest Oklahoma, Caddo, Comanche, Cotton, Greer, Harmon, Jackson, Kiowa and Tillman. In western Oklahoma, Beckham, Custer, Roger Mills and Washita. * WHEN...Until 7 AM CDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - Thunderstorms are expected to develop and move into areas that have already been impacted with previous excessive rainfall. Theses areas will be vulnerable to any additional rainfall, resulting in the possible quick development of flash flooding hazards. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood