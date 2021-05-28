Enid News & Eagle
The Outlaws begin their weekend road trip on Friday against Omaha’s Finest at 7 p.m. before heading to Little Rock for a meeting with the Lightning.
Enid has won three straight, and sits in sole possession of second place in the Central Conference at 12-2. The Outlaws are one of three teams to reach 12 wins this season.
After two 30-point games last weekend, Chance Comanche comes into the game with a league-leading 28.4 points per game. Omaha is led by Craig Sword with 25.6 points per game. Sword has scored 27 points or more in all three meetings with Enid this season.
The Outlaws have taken all three of their matchups with Omaha this season, but all three were close until the end. The largest margin of victory for Enid in the series was 11 points.
Omaha comes into the game ranked fourth in the Central Conference, having won four of their last five, with their only loss coming in a 126-116 defeat at the hands of the Outlaws.
They’ll be riding the momentum of a 164-114 win over Midtown in their last game.
The Outlaws two wins last weekend came largely without the help of Lindy Waters III, who was injured in the first half of the first game against Shreveport. Devin Harris took over in his place and scored 13 points in the second half to help lead Enid to the win.
Harris scored 17 points, had 12 assists and two steals against the Lightning the next day.
Waters status for Friday is uncertain, but Harris has proven to be a threat on his own if he’s unable to play.
The Outlaws head into Friday’s game knowing every game will be crucial. Enid sits a game behind Houston for the No. 1 spot, and both teams have already played their only two meetings this season.
