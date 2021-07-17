The Enid Outlaws will look to close out their semifinal series against the San Diego Guardians on Sunday at the Stride Bank Center.
After playing to a tie for the first 22 minutes of the game on Friday, the Outlaws went on to outscore the Guardians 69-30 over the final 26 minutes to take Game 1, 115-78.
Tickets for Sunday’s game are available at the Stride Bank Center box office, which is located on the second floor, or online at StrideBankCenter.com.
Chance Comanche scored 29 points on 12 of 15 shooting with 18 rebounds. Charlie Marquardt scored 21 points in the second half and finished with six 3-pointers on 12 attempts. He also came away with three of the Outlaws’ nine steals in the game.
Enid held San Diego to a season low for scoring on Friday, with their next lowest coming in a 117-96 loss to the West Coast Breeze.
The Guardians were outrebounded 48-31 in Game 1 and gave up 15 to the Outlaws on the offensive glass.
The winner of the series will advance to the championship against the Syracuse Stallions. The Stallions closed out their series against the Indy Express on Friday in two games.
