The Outlaws will be looking to bounce back from its first loss on Saturday when the team travels to Dallas for its first meeting with the Dallas Skyline.
Dallas (5-5) sits at fifth in the Central Conference and will be riding a three-game win streak. The Outlaws are ranked third in The Basketball League in points per game with 123.6, eight points less than conference foe Omaha’s Finest.
The team is shooting 55% from the floor which ranks fifth and 44% from deep which ranks third in the league. Enid center Chance Comanche leads the team with 26.4 points per game which ranks third in the TBL, while pulling down 12.8 rebounds which is a close second.
Dallas is led by Ricardo Artis who averages 24.4 points and six rebounds per game.
The Outlaws will travel back to Enid for a Sunday afternoon matchup with Omaha’s Finest at 4 p.m. at the Stride Bank Center.
