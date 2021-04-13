The Enid Outlaws went 2-0 in the opening weekend of their inaugural season, starting with a 118-115 road win against Omaha’s Finest on Friday.
The Outlaws had four players score over 20 points in their first game together as a team. The game wasn’t as close as the final score indicates for the majority of the game. Enid led 108-92 with just over three minutes remaining in the game but allowed Omaha’s Finest to crawl back into the game late behind a solid game from Craig Sword, who scored 27 points on the night.
The Outlaws got a a lot of help from Charlie Marquardt, who led all scorers with 29 points and knocked down six of his 11 3-point attempts on the night. Watonga native and former NOC Enid Jet Wayne Runnels was close behind with 28 points to go along with 14 rebounds.
Former division 1 athletes Chance Comanche (Arizona) and Lindy Waters III (Oklahoma State) scored 23 points apiece.
On Sunday, the Outlaws jumped out to a lead that they weren’t giving away in a 97-71 win on the road against the Little Rock Lightning. The team allowed Little Rock to score just seven points in the first period while scoring 25 points of their own. Enid got its largest lead of the game after going up 74-43 with a little over three minutes remaining in the third quarter.
This time it was Comanche who led the Outlaws in scoring, finishing with 28 points on 12-18 shooting to go along with 14 rebounds.
Runnels finished with a double-double in the second game as well, this time scoring 14 points and pulling down 10 boards.
The Outlaws will have another road game on Friday when the team travels to Houston to take on the Houston Push.
