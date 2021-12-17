The defending champion Enid Outlaws are holding a tryout on Saturday, Dec. 18th at OnPoint Academy in El Reno.
The tryouts will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and costs $195 at the door, with limited spots available. Those who want to grab a spot early can do so by going online to eventbrite.com. Those who register online will be charge $150 to participate.
Atendees will be required to bring a facemask, ball and their own water or towel and will be asked to sign a COVID-19 liability waiver prior to the event.
The Outlaws are a little more than three months away from the start of their title defense. Enid’s schedule has not yet been released, but they’re expected to be in a conference alongside the Potawatami Fire, Shreveport Mavericks, Little Rock Lightning, Beaumont Panthers, Houston Push and Dallas Skyline.
