The Outlaws will head into the final weekend of the regular season with just a road game against the Waco Royals on Saturday and a home game against the Dallas Skyline on Sunday at 4 p.m. at the Stride Bank Center left before the team enters the playoffs.
Enid has been stuck at No. 2 in the Central Conference standings since losing back-to-back games in May against the Houston Push and the Dallas Skyline. Houston took over the No. 1 spot and has kept it ever since.
Enid and Waco have only met once this season. The Outlaws ran away with that one, 161-80, in a game where five Outlaws finished with over 20 points. Former Oklahoma State guard Lindy Waters III led the team in scoring with 31 points and was just two rebounds shy of a triple-double.
Sunday will be the Outlaws first chance at avenging either of their two losses from earlier in the season, when they host the Dallas Skyline. Dallas was able to overcome a 38-point performance from Chance Comanche to sneak away with a 114-111 home win.
The Outlaws game will be played following the Lady Outlaws basketball game at 1 p.m.
