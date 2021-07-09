By Enid News & Eagle
The Outlaws will have their season on the line on Friday when they welcome the Houston Push to the Stride Bank Center at 7 p.m. for Game 2 of the Central Conference Finals.
Enid dropped the first game 118-98 in Houston after a slow first half saw it trailing by double digits early in the second quarter. The loss snapped a 15-game winning streak for Enid, who had not lost since mid-May.
The Outlaws struggled to find an outside scoring threat in the game outside of Lindy Waters III, who was an impressive seven of 11 from behind the arc.
No other Outlaw made a 3-pointer in the game, while Houston shot 41% (13-31) from deep. The Outlaws are one of the top 3-point shooting teams in the league this season at 41%, which ranks second in the league. Houston comes into the game not far behind in fourth at 40% shooting from deep.
Chance Comanche followed up a 30-point performance in a close-out game against Omaha last Friday with a team-high 26 points and 11 rebounds and was 12-for-17 from the floor in Game 1. Waters finished with 25 points on nine of 14 shooting and Devin Harris added 10 points and 11 assists.
No other Outlaw outside of Comanche, Waters or Harris scored in double figures in the game. Houston finished with six players in double figures. The trio of Marcus Bell, Tyree Crump and Tyronne Jordan led the way with 20 points apiece.
Both teams came into the series with just two losses on their record. The Outlaws are one of two teams to have beaten the Push this season, and the same is true for Houston. Enid can force a Game 3 in Enid on Saturday at 4 p.m. if it can pull out a win on Friday.
