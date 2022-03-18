What comes after a three-game win streak, a four-game win streak if you are the Enid Outlaws. The Outlaws defeated the Rockwell 7ers 109-92 on the road Friday night.
Enid started the game down early but went on a 15-0 run, fueled by six points from Kadavion Evans, and two from Qunatel Denson.
Enid held that lead until the end of the game, extending it to 24 points at it’s peak. The Outlaws were money in the paint, outscoring Rockwell 50-36.
The Outlaws benefitted from 23 turnovers and scored 32 points off turnovers.
The early Outlaw lead was another chance for coach Mark Dannhoff to get his bench some reps, and the bench came through, scoring 36 points, led by 15 from Eric Hamilton, who was 4-6. Hamilton was signed this week. Hamilton played at Pitt, UNC-Greensboro and Wichita State during his collegiate career. Most recently, Hamilton played for The Basketball League’s Albany Patroons, but had been on the radar of Dannhoff and staff since the offseason.
Kadavion Evans led the way for the Outlaws with 25 points, Evans also had three rebounds and three assists.
“Kadavion was solid for us again,” said Dannhoff. “He does his job. When we need a basket, he can get it or make a pass to get someone open. Guys trust him with the ball in his hands.”
Chuck Guy, Ricardo Artis III, and Denson scored in double digits.
“It was a long day traveling, with a lot of traffic,” said Dannhoff. “The guys grinded through it. We were a little tired and our legs were sore. We had to work for this road win.”
The Outlaws are back home Sunday at 4 p.m. when they take on the Little Rock Lightning.
