The Enid Outlaws dropped their second straight game of the season on Saturday in a 114-111 loss to the Dallas Skyline.
The game was tight four all four quarters. Enid trailed 34-32 after the first quarter, and led 59-53 going into the break.
The teams were tied at 81 going into the final period, but Dallas gained an advantage late with a 112-105 lead with just over 30 seconds left in the game.
A free throw by Charlie Marquardt, a 3-pointer and a free throw by Lindy Waters III cut the deficit to three, but Dallas wouldn’t let them get any closer.
The loss drops Enid to second place in the Central Conference at 9-2.
Chance Comanche had another high-scoring night for the Outlaws. He finished with 38 points on 13-19 shooting and eight rebounds. The former Arizona Wildcat was 11-12 from the free throw line and knocked down one of his two 3-point attempts.
Wesley Harris led Dallas with 24 points on nine-of-16 shooting and six rebounds.
The Outlaws will try to stop their two-game losing skid on Sunday when they welcome Omaha’s Finest to the Stride Bank Center at 4 p.m.
