The Enid Outlaws returned home reeling from a loss, and a Friday night game against Potawatomi didn’t help matters much.
The Outlaws fell 113-91 to The Basketball League’s newest team at the Stride Bank Center.
Coming into the night 2-0 against the Fire, Enid trailed 52-42 at the half.
The Outlaws led early, going on a 7-4 run to open the game, fueled by three points from Corey Boyd, two of which coming as the Outlaws’ first points of the night.
Once Potawatomi took the lead with 6:48 left in the first quarter, the Fire didn’t look back, leading by as many as 25 points at one time.
Enid tried to come back after the half, but Potawatomi extended the lead to 19 by the end of the third quarter.
Poor shooting was a problem for the Outlaws, as they shot 39% from the field and made only four of 17 3’s, while shooting 70% from the free throw line.
Potawatomi outscored Enid in the paint, 54-42, and had more fast break points, 13-8.
Enid allowed Potawatomi’s Deshawn Muson to score 31 points, while no Outlaw player scored more than 20.
Kadavion Evans led with 19 points. Ricardo Artis III had 15, Chuck Guy had 14, Eric Hamilton had 12 and Boyd had 11.
Artis led the team in rebounds with 12.
Boyd turned the ball over three times and committed three fouls while shooting just 5-11. He led the team in free throws and in fouls.
The Outlaws, now 6-3, are on their first losing streak of the year, dropping the last two games and falling to third in the Midwest division standings.
Enid will play at Little Rock on Monday before coming back to the Stride Bank Center on April 8 against Potawatomi.
