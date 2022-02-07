Alexander Brown, a 6-foot-5 wing out of the Florida junior college ranks, was the Enid Outlaws’ first round draft choice at The Basketball League’s player draft Sunday.
Brown was one of 200 players who tried out at a league combine Saturday and Sunday. The Outlaws had the 31st overall choice.
“I just think he was a great fit for the program,” said Outlaws owner Jonathan Reed. “He seems to be a hard worker and a hungry kid.”
New Outlaws coach Mark Dannhoff said “we’re surprised to see that he fell as did.”
“He is a good-sized wing and has a solid body and game to go with it,” he said. “He is a skilled athlete and has the ability to shoot the three as well as to get to the rim. He has a lot of versatility and can play a lot of positions for us.”
Brown played at Florida State College.
The Outlaws were to learn their second choice later Monday. Teams put names in on a priority list and will learn the choice later.
Dannhoff succeeds Ed Corporal, who took the Outlaws to the championship in their first season last summer.
He coached at Texas A&M-Corpus Christi the last 11 years and has coached at Tulane, Georgia State, Mercer, Arkansas-Little Rock and the University of New Orleans as well as a three-year stint as the head coach of Northlands Community College.
“I love being here,” Dannhoff said. “I can’t wait for training camp to start next week. We’re getting ready to go and get on the floor.”
The Outlaws are scheduled to open their season March 5 at league newcomer Beaumont. They will go to Sugar Land Houston on March 7.
