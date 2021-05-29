The Outlaws improved to 4-0 on the season against Omaha’s Finest on Friday after a 129-121 win on the road.
Enid jumped out to a 36-18 lead after the first period, but were outscored 33-27 in the second to take a 63-51 lead into the break. Omaha took 41 free throws in the game and made 31 of them while the Outlaws shot 21 and made 14.
Chance Comanche led the way a team-high 31 points on 14-20 shooting and 11 rebounds. Two other Outlaws registered double-doubles as well. Tavares Sledge scored 16 points and pulled down 12 boards, while Wayne Runnels had 18 and 12.
Devin Harris was able to build off two impressive performances last weekend, with 19 points on nine-of-15 shooting and seven assists. Harris played 36 minutes at point guard, replacing Lindy Waters III, who is still out with a sprained ankle.
The Outlaws got 13 points from Charlie Marquardt, who was an efficient four-of-eight from behind the arc.
Omaha’s Devonte Patterson was the game’s leading scorer with 35 points on 10-21 shooting and was five-for-12 from deep. Patterson scored 11 of his 35 points from the free throw line with one miss. No other players for Omaha scored over 20 points, but the team got a solid production out of Greg Smith. Smith was six-for-13 for 17 points.
Enid still sits in sole possession of second place with a 13-2 record. It’s still looking for 13-1 Houston to drop a game, to give them a chance to reclaim the top spot.
The Outlaws have Saturday off before facing the Little Rock Lightning for the second time in three games. Enid is 3-0 against Little Rock and have won each game by at least 20 points.
Last Sunday they beat the Lightning 123-92 in Enid. Little Rock is 4-10 on the season, but plays at home against Midtown Prestige on Saturday.
