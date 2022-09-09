WAUKOMIS — A pass interference penalty on the last play of the first half proved to be fatal for the Pioneer Mustangs Thursday night against Weleetka in a 46-8 loss for Pioneer.
The underdog Mustangs had stopped the visiting Outlaws twice inside the 15 in battling to what appeared to be an 8-8 tie at halftime.
But Pioneer was called for a pass interference penalty on what would have been the last play of the half. Freshman quarterback Isiah Drake threw a 38-yard pass to Jonas Manley for a touchdown. Issac Drake, Isiah’s brother, ran over for the two-point conversion to make it 16-8.
Weleetka (2-0) would score on all four of its possessions in the second half to turn the game into a rout. Pioneer dropped to 0-3.
“If that hadn’t happened, it could have been a totally different outcome,’’ said Pioneer coach Gus Overstreet. “We got a guy behind us and that shouldn’t happen.’’
“That was a huge momentum builder,’’ said Weleetka coach Tristan Garringer. “Isaiah stepped up and made a great throw. We missed some chances early, but we played hard and showed up in the second half.’’
Mustang seniors Rowdy Hoy and Roque De La Torre left the game in the second half with injuries. Hoy, though, did return to the game. Overstreet said neither of the injuries were serious. Senior guard Sean Rich was held out of the game for precautionary reasons.
“We were playing a lot of sophomores and freshmen tonight,’’ Overstreet said. “Right now they are getting burnt from playing with fire. We will see how they respond. I did think the boys played hard. I’m proud of them.’’
Isiah Drake was 10 of 17 passing for 227 yards and two touchdowns, the first being a 50-yard scoring pass to sophomore brother Issac to open the scoring on the Outlaws’ second possession of the game.
Isiah rushed for 91 yards on 15 carries, including a 23-yard touchdown run in the fourth period. Issac rushed for 111 yards on 17 carries and scored on runs of 10 and nine yards. Jr Robertson had 36 yards on four carries, including a five-yard touchdown run.
“They did a good job, you can’t take that away from them,’’ Overstreet said. “That quarterback is a stud.’’
Caden Humphries excelled in defeat rushing for 134 yards on 17 carries, including a 47-yard touchdown to cap a three-play 59-yard drive midway through the first period.
Pioneer lost a chance to take the lead when they fumbled the ball at the Weleetka 20. They had driven to the Outlaws 16 after stopping Weleetka on downs at the five. DeLaTorre stopped the next drive with an interception at the Pioneer 15.
“We were moving the ball well in the first half,’’ Overstreet said. “We just shot ourselves in the foot.’’
Humphries and James Peace were bothcredited with nine tackles on defense while De La Torre and Hoy had eight.
Overstreet singled sophomore corner Drake Dotson and freshman Josh Kreger for their efforts. Dotson was credited with five tackles. Kreger had one.
“We had a lot of young players who were learning on the fly,’’ Overstreet said. “Drake Dotson made some mistakes but he was playing hard and he stepped up. Josh was busting his tail blocking. I’m so proud of them.’’
The Mustangs will have a bye week next week before going to Velma-Alma on Sept. 23.
“We got a lot of film to watch and a lot of individual work to do,’’ Overstreet said. “We will be fine.’’
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.