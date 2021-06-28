The Outlaws finished off the regular season on Sunday, June 27, 2021 with a 123-103 win over the Dallas Skyline at the Stride Bank Center.
With Houston’s 116-115 loss to Omaha’s Finest on Saturday, Enid reclaims its spot atop the Central Conference standings with the win, and will head into the playoffs tied with Houston for the league’s best record at 22-2.
They’ll face No. 4 seeded Omaha in the first round of the playoffs next weekend. The playoff schedule has still not yet been determined, but the Outlaws are expected to have a home playoff game on Saturday and Sunday.
“You know you’ve got to come out and give your A-game,” Enid head coach Ed Corporal said about Omaha. “(Saturday) night was a prime example with Houston, I don’t know what their outlook on them when they came in was or if they overlooked them or whatever, but Omaha’s the type of team where if you don’t play your game and play it the right way they’ll sneak up on you.”
The Outlaws rode the hot hand of Lindy Waters III early against Dallas to take a 67-48 lead into the halftime. Waters scored 16 of his 18 points in the first half on six-of-nine shooting and four from behind the arc.
He was one of six Outlaws to score in double figures in the game. Dallas came out of halftime and was able to cut into the deficit to make it 92-80 heading into the final period, but Enid closed the door in the fourth, outscoring Dallas 31-23, to secure its 13th straight win since losing to Dallas on May 15.
Corporal said the biggest difference he’s seen since the team’s last loss is their depth. Devin Harris stepped in for the Outlaws after Waters went down with an ankle sprain in the team’s next game after playing Dallas.
Harris took over the point guard duties during Waters two week absence and gave the Outlaws a more traditional point guard.
Corporal said it was exactly what his team needed.
“We’ve got a lot more depth, we’ve got Devin Harris, who has helped us a lot. We’ve got a true point guard and he’s been a factor in the late run that we’ve had,” Corporal said. “He’s been a true X-factor, having that true point guard. Even though Lindy did a great job handling the point in the first half of the season, but it took away from his scoring and it’s freed him up to score a little bit more.”
Chance Comanche scored a team-high 22 points and 11 rebounds against Dallas. Enid was eight-for-16 from behind the arc in the first half. Charlie Marquardt and Devin Harris both finished the game with three apiece.
Marquardt finished with 20 points and added seven rebounds.
“He’s a New York kid, he’s tough,” Corporal said. “He defends well, he’s hard-nosed, he’s not scared to take the shot.”
Dallas was led by Chancellor Ellis who poured in 31 points on 11-of-17 shooting and was five-of-seven from deep.
Corporal, who has been with the The Basketball League (TBL) since it was founded in 2018, finished the season with his best record as a TBL coach at 22-2. He coached the Kansas City Tornadoes to a 27-4 record in his first season as a head coach in the TBL, where he broke the league record with an 8-0 start to the season.
The Outlaws were the first team to break that record this season with a 9-0 start.
“We finished 22-2, if you asked me at the beginning of the season if we’d finish there, I’d look at you kinda funny. I knew we were a good team, but I didn’t know we’d be 22-2,” Corporal said. “To win in this league … I’ve been in this league since year one and this is a tough league with tough players and tough coaches. I’m just really happy for the guys and the town of Enid. That they get to share this with the guys.”
