ENID, Okla. — The Outlaws improved their winning streak to seven games on Sunday with a 118-100 win over the Little Rock Lightning at the Stride Bank Center.
Enid’s Tavares Sledge tied a season high with 30 points 13-of-21 shooting from the field and 14 rebounds. His other 30-point game came on May 16 against Omaha’s Finest.
Charlie Marquardt added 25 points while knocking down five of his seven attempts from behind the arc. He was also able to make an impact in other areas of his game as well, finishing with four steals, five rebounds, four assists and no turnovers.
Former Arizona Wildcat Chance Comanche scored a season-low 12 points in the win, but also grabbed 13 rebounds for his 16th double-double in 18 games this season.
The only two games he failed to record a double-double were the team’s first game of the season and their May 15 loss to the Dallas Skyline.
Devin Harris picked up his third straight double-double with a 17-point, 12 assist game against the Lightning. Lindy Waters III has still yet to return to the court since going down with a sprained ankle in the first half of Outlaw’s May 22 game against the Shreveport Mavericks.
Little Rock’s Daniel Watson led his team in scoring with 28 points on eight-of-13 shooting and was eight-of-11 from the free throw line. Devonta Terrell (27 points) and Percell Washington (23 points) were the only other players on the Lightning to finish with more than six points.
The Outlaws head into a six-game stretch on the road before closing out the regular season against the Dallas Skyline on June 27 at the Stride Bank Center.
This weekend they’ll travel to Lewisville, Texas for a game against the Leopards on Friday, before traveling back north for a Sunday night game against the Midtown Prestige in Wichita, Kan.
