Enid Outlaws head coach Ed Corporal has been named The Basketball League's Coach of the Year for the 2021 season after a 22-2 season in his first season with the team.
Corporal has been with TBL since it was created four years ago and has become the league's all-time winningest coach and has the highest winning percentage of all TBL coaches at .820.
This season, he helped the Outlaws achieve the most wins of any team in TBL history and tied with the Houston Push for the league's best record.
