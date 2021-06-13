Enid News & Eagle
After picking up their eighth win in a row on Saturday, the Outlaws continue their road trip on Sunday, June 12, 2021 in Wichita, Kan., when they take on Midtown Prestige at 3 p.m.
Midtown picked up its first win of the season last weekend against Omaha’s Finest, who’s ranked last in the Central Conference at 1-17. Enid comes into the game just a game behind first place in the conference at 17-2 with just five games remaining on their schedule.
Including Sunday’s game, four of those five games come on the road. The Outlaws’ next game at the Stride Bank Center will come on June 27, 2021 against Dallas Skyline.
Against the Leopards on Friday, Lindy Waters III scored eight points and was two-of-four from the 3-point line in his first return to action since spraining his ankle in a game against the Shreveport Mavericks on May 22, 2021.
Devin Harris has come on strong in his absence, averaging 16.4 points per game, 10 assists per game and 6.1 rebounds per game in his seven games with the Outlaws.
Harris got his fourth straight double-double on Friday with 16 points and 10 assists. Chance Comanche led the team with 26 points and Tavares Sledge had 20 of his own.
Five Leopards scored in double figures in the game and 10 players scored at least a point. Mike Lenoir led his team with 22 points to go along with six rebounds.
Enid has faced Midtown twice this season and will face them again on June 20, 2021 in Wichita. The Outlaws won the two prior games by an average margin of victory of 61 points, including a 73-point win in their first meeting on April 25, 2021.
