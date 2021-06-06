Chance Comanche’s 40 points helped Enid pick up another home win on Saturday, defeating Omaha’s Finest 143-113 at the Stride Bank Center.
Omaha kept the game close through the first quarter. It trailed by three after the first period before being outscored 35-24 in the second to give Enid a 66-52 lead at the break.
Comanche scored 24 of his 40 points in the first half, but picked up 13 of his 20 total rebounds in the second half.
The Outlaws put up 40 points in the fourth quarter and outscored Omaha 37-27 in the fourth to secure their sixth straight win. Devin Harris scored 16 points en route to a 16-11-11 triple-double.
Enid out-rebounded Omaha 80-58 in the paint, while knocking down 10-of-27 from deep. Charlie Marquardt accounted for four of those 10 and shot 57% from the 3-point line. Tavares Sledge was Enid’s next leading scorer with 22 points to go along with five assists and 13 rebounds, and Omega Harris scored 21 points.
Omaha’s J.C. Show finished with a team-high 26 points, six assists and nine rebounds. Devonte Patterson and K.J. Scott added 25 and 26 points, respectively.
Enid improved to 5-0 against Omaha this season. The Outlaws are 15-2 overall, and are in sole possession of second place in the Central Conference behind 16-1 Houston.
The Outlaws have another home game on Sunday, when the team welcomes the Little Rock Lightning to the Stride Bank Center at 6 p.m. It’ll be the team’s last home game until June 27 against Dallas Skyline.
