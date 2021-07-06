HOUSTON — The Outlaws were handed their biggest loss of the season, 118-98 against the Houston Push in the second round of The Basketball League (TBL) playoffs on Tuesday, July 6, 2021 at The Brooks Sports Gym.
The Outlaws played Houston close in the first, but were outscored 32-22 in the second and trailed 61-47 leading into the break. Chance Comanche led all scorers with 26 points on 12-17 shooting and 11 rebounds. Lindy Waters III added another 25 points on nine-of-14 shooting and was seven-of-11 from the 3-point line.
Devin Harris (10 points) was the only other Outlaw to finish in double-digits. He also registered a double-double with 11 assists.
Six Houston players finished with double-digit scoring. Tyree Crump, Tyronne Jordan and Marcus Bell each finished with a team-high 20 points. Bell was 10-12 from the floor and pulled down a game-high 13 rebounds.
Houston shot 42% from behind the arc, while holding the Outlaws to 30%. Waters was the only Outlaw to make a 3-pointer in the game, while the rest of the team was 0-12. The league’s leading sharpshooter, Enid’s Charlie Marquardt, was held to six points on the night and was 0-3 from deep.
The loss snaps a 15-game winning streak for Enid, who has not lost since falling in back-to-back games to Houston and Dallas in mid-May.
Both teams came into the game tied for the league’s best record at 22-2. Enid defeated Houston in the first meeting between the two team’s on April 16.
The Outlaws will be back in Enid to close out the remainder of the three-game series. The two teams will play on Friday at 7 p.m. and will turn around and play again on Saturday if Enid wins.
The winner of the series wins the Central Conference Championship and will advance to the semifinals of TBL playoffs.
