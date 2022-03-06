The Enid Outlaws begin defense of their The Basketball League championship Sunday at Sugar Land with almost a completely new cast of characters.
New head coach Mark Dannhoff inherited only one player (Quantel Denson) from last year’s team. Nine of the Outlaws went on to play at a higher level, including Lindy Waters III, now with the Oklahoma City Thunder.
“It’s a new team trying to win their own championship,” said Dannhoff, who coached the past 11 seasons at Texas A&M-Corpus Christi. “I really like my guys. They are working hard to get to know each other and build some chemistry.”
Dannhoff feels he has a good core group but is still “looking to fill some pieces … after this weekend (games with Sugar Land and Beaumont Monday) we will have a good idea of whom we’re going with … I think it’s a good group that will compete.”
The home opener will be against the new Potawatomi Fire out of Shawnee at 7 p.m. Friday at the Stride Bank Center.
Besides Denson, Chuck Guy, Ricky Ricardo Artis, Kadavion Evans and Jean Felix have stood out early, Dannhoff said.
Dodd, a combo guard, “will have a major impact in our team,” Dannhoff said. He is 30 years old and a veteran of several pro leagues. He was one of the league’s top scorers with Atlanta last season.
“We will look to him to put up numbers, both points, assists, steals and even rebounds,” Dannhoff said. “He is an excellent defender. He will bring a lot of offensive power and excitement.”
Artis is a long, athletic wing “that can defend and get out and run and slap and get to the rim and finish,” Dannhoff said
Artis, 28, played for the Dallas Skyline last season. Dannhoff said both he and Dodd, a former Tarleton State player, “wanted to stay close to home and be part of this organization.”
Evans, 24, was an All-American at LSU Shreveport after leaving Louisiana-Lafayette with a back injury.
“This is his first pro experience,” Dannhoff said. “It is taking him some time to adjust. He is really starting to find his way this past week. We really like him.”
Evans had 16 points, four assists and seven rebounds in the team’s lone exhibition game.
“He rebounds well for a guard and is a good defender and can score the ball as well,” Dannhoff said.
The 6-foot-7 Felix, a former University of Alabama player, has come out of retirement to play for the Outlaws.
“He is the elder statesman of the team,” Dannhoff said. “He adds professionalism and experience and leadership. He is an excellent player who can score inside and outside and plays extremely hard. He is a good defender and rebounder.”
Alexander Brown, the team’s top draft choice, has been slowed by injuries and will begin the season at the team’s development team in El Reno.
“He didn’t get to play a lot in training camp,” Dannhoff said. “We will continue to watch his progress.”
Others listed on the roster as of Thursday are Marcus Wallace, 25; Venjie Wallis, 24; Demari Davis, 25; Julian Powell, 26; Kierre Moore, 26; James Helzer, 23; Trent Jones; Corey Boyd; and Madit Dak Tieny, 22.
The roster, Dannhoff said, “is half and half” with veterans and rookies. He is still making the final cuts.
“Hopefully, we pick the right 12 and mesh together really well and have success,” Dannhoff said. “It’s a challenge.”
Dannhoff uses Waters as an example to keep their dreams alive, but emphasizes “to accept and embrace your role.”
“Ninety-five percent of the NBA are role players … guys who embrace their roles, we need guys like that on our team. If we do that, we will be a better basketball team than a bunch of guys trying to do their own thing.
“They know if they have success here, they can play at a higher level. The more successful those guys are, it brings in more and more talent here.”
Dannhoff likes to “play with a lot of pace.” His motion offense involves a lot of ball-and-player movement and sharing the basketball.
“We basically put guys in position where they can have success and give them the freedom to do what they do best,” Dannhoff said.
The Outlaws are in the Central Division with Beaumont, Sugar Land, Potawatomi, Waco, Little Rock, Rockwall, Dallas and Shreveport.
“We’re ready to play someone else,” Dannhoff said. “Hopefully, defense and culture travels. You may not make your shots depending on the night, but if you take your defense and live your culture, that’s one thing you can hold on tight to as you play tough games on the road.
“We’re trying to embrace it (culture). We’re trying to own it. Once they own it and start talking it, you know you’re in the right direction.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.