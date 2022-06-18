On the brink of elimination, down 1-0 to Shreveport in The Basketball League’s Central Conference finals, the Enid Outlaws defeated the Mavericks, 129-109, on Friday night.
The win forces a deciding game three on Saturday at the Stride Bank Center to determine who advances to the TBL semifinals.
The Mavericks held a slim lead early, but the Outlaws used home court advantage to take the lead back, not allowing Shreveport to get back in the lead.
The Outlaws stretched the lead to up to 25 points in the middle portion of the game.
Ricardo Artis II had a double-double leading the Outlaws with 40 points and 14 rebounds.
Chuck Guy played all 48 minutes, just as he did when Enid closed out the series against Potawatomi. Guy also had a double- double with 31 points and 12 assists. KD Moore also had a double-double with 15 points and 11 rebounds. Kadavion Evans was in double digits with 19 points.
The series final is Saturday at 6 p.m. at the Stride Bank Center.
