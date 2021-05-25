The Outlaws closed out their weekend homestand 2-0 on Sunday with a 123-92 win over the Little Rock Lightning at the Stride Bank Center.
Enid held a 30-25 lead after the first quarter, but was able to extend it to 13 going into halftime. By the end of the third quarter, the Outlaws led 92-72.
Chance Comanche led all scorers with 31 points, and notched a double-double with 13 rebounds. Devin Harris got his first start with the Outlaws on Sunday in just his second game of the season. Harris followed up a 16-point performance against the Mavericks with 17 points, 12 assists and seven rebounds.
Harris started in place of Lindy Waters III, who was out with an ankle sprain. Charlie Marquardt added 21 points on eight-of-16 shooting and knocked down three 3-pointers. Wayne Runnels finished with 14 points and 12 rebounds.
Outlaws assistant coach Tom Hughes coached his last game for the Outlaws on Sunday.
“I want to thank Ed Corporal,” Hughes said in a statement. “He and I have known each other and coached with each other for a number of years. Working with him we set a few TBL records. And, I want to thank our guys for their hard work and determination. I wish them well for the remainder of the season and in their careers.”
“I have been coaching since 1975, and this has been the most difficult season I have been through. And, it wasn’t basketball. It was the little things we wanted, and needed, and didn’t get. I hope things get better for Ed and the players because we have a really nice team,” Hughes stated.
Deonta Terrell led the Lightning with 23 points and added eight rebounds. Little Rock had only two other players score in double figures in Percell Washington (20) and Daniel Watson (11).
The two wins over the weekend move Enid’s winning streak to three and secures their spot at No. 2 in the Central Conference standings at 12-2. The Mavericks came into the weekend tied with Enid for second place, but dropped two straight to fall to 10-4 on the season.
