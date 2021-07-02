By the Enid News & Eagle
The Enid Outlaws are heading back home after taking care of business in game one of the first round of The Basketball League playoffs, 130-109 against Omaha’s Finest on the road.
The Outlaws, who entered the playoffs with the league’s top record, improve to 6-0 on the season against Omaha. They’ll enter Friday’s game two having won their last two meetings by an average of 25 points after playing four close games to begin the season.
Enid has won 14 straight games with their last loss dating back to a 114-111 loss to the Dallas Skyline on May 15. Since then, Enid has gotten a big boost from point guard Devin Harris, who has averaged 14.7 points per game, nine assists and 5.8 rebounds in the 12 games he’s played this season. He’s had six double-doubles in those 12 games.
Chance Comanche leads the league in scoring with 27.2 points per game and is second in rebounds at 12.8 per game. Charlie Marquardt has been a consistent outside threat for the Outlaws this season, making a TBL-leading 92 3-pointers this season at a 49% clip.
Enid would clinch its spot in the second round with a win on Friday, and will face either the Houston Push or Shreveport Mavericks.
The game tips off at 7 p.m. at the Stride Bank Center. Tickets can be purchase by going to the ticket office located on the second floor of the Stride Bank Center, by going to stridebankcenter.com or calling (580) 616.6091.
Fans who arrive early can attend the pre-game party on the plaza starting at 5 p.m. There will be yard games and live music and beer and food will be available for purchase.
