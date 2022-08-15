After one season with the Enid Outlaws, Ricardo Artis II is heading overseas to play for German club SV Hagen-Haspe 70 in the German Regionalliga, the fourth division in Germany.
“It’s great to see players from our program move on to the next level,” said Outlaws owner Jonathan Reed. “In the end, that’s our goal.”
Artis was in the top five in The Basketball League in offensive rebounds in 2022 as the Outlaws went back to the playoffs. Artis also averaged over 22 points per game.
“I spoke on the phone with the head coach and signed immediately after he sent the contract,” Artis said. “His strategy to win made the most sense to me. He talked about all the ways he plans to use me and it fit the style of play that I wanted to play.”
While Artis is moving off after a year in Enid, the experience is one he said he won’t forget.
“Enid was a great experience,” he said. “The fans were amazing and they made my time there memorable. They’ll forever have a place in my heart.”
That heart was broken after a loss in the Central Conference finals. Artis was emotional post-game.
“As a competitor I’m still not over it,” Artis said. “That loss felt unlike every other loss we took that year. We gave it all we had with what we had left in the tank.”
The importance of Artis on the 2022 Outlaws can’t be understated, Reed said.
“Ricky was the heartbeat of the Outlaws,” he said. “His energy was incredible. I have the utmost respect for the way he played.”
A three-year vet of the TBL, Artis has been waiting for this and wouldn’t mind if the season came faster.
“I actually wish the season started tomorrow,” he said. “I’m ready. I’m about to go down there and give it everything I got. The best of Ricardo Artis II has yet to come.”
Artis credits the Outlaws and the league with his development.
“The team was a blessing, I met some guys that’ll be forever brothers to me,” he said. “The league is a blessing for all players who are trying to be seen and go somewhere better after.”
SV Hagen-Haspe 70 was 12th in the Regionalliga West group in 2022 with a 10-16 record.
