The Outlaws had little trouble putting away San Diego on Sunday, July 18, behind 32 points from Chance Comanche to sweep the semifinals of The Basketball League playoffs.
Enid will face the Syracuse Stallions for Game 1 of the TBL Finals on Wednesday, July 21 in Syracuse.
The Outlaws jumped out to a big lead in the first quarter behind 12 points from Comanche on a perfect four-for-four shooting and six rebounds. Enid carried a 25-point lead into the second quarter after holding the Guardians to 14 points in the quarter.
Enid shot 71% from the floor coming out of the gates and was four of seven from deep. San Diego was held to 28% shooting from the floor in the first quarter and was out-rebounded 17-5.
The early lead allowed the Outlaws to coast to their second blowout win of the series, after winning Game 1, 115-78.
"I was really proud, it's been a long road getting here," Outlaws head coach Ed Corporal said after the game.
Corporal said that in addition to allowing him to rest some of his players for the finals series, jumping out to a big lead allowed the Outlaws to play a little more "vanilla," which he hopes will prevent the Stallions' scouts from learning too much from the game.
Still, Corporal has been preaching the importance of finishing games all season, and the results are starting to show. Enid has been the team to beat since jumping out to a TBL-record 9-0 record to start the season, but hasn't let the target become an obstacle for the team.
They went on to finish out the regular season with the most wins in TBL history and have swept two of the three series they've played in the playoffs. They also knocked off the 22-2 Houston Push in the Conference Finals.
"They knew what was at stake and came out and did what they were suppose to do," Corporal said.
Charlie Marquardt scored 16 of his 23 points in the first half after going four-for-six from the 3-point line. The Outlaws were six of 14 from deep as a team in the first half while holding the Guardians to one made 3-pointer on eight attempts.
The Guardians shot the ball better from outside in the second half, making seven of 11 attempts from deep.
Nigel Jones led the Guardians with 30 points on the night on 13-for-29 shooting and 10 rebounds. Dejuan Owens added 27 points on six of eight shooting from behind the arc.
Enid's Tavares Sledge scored 21 points on six of 10 shooting and 11 rebounds.
Corporal said he knows that the Stallions have a talented squad, but that he isn't too concerned about what his opponent will be doing.
"If we do what we do, we're gonna be okay," Corporal said. "I never really worry about what other teams do, I just worry about what we do. If we play defense like we're supposed to, rebound and run our system, we're gonna be fine."
After going to Syracuse for Game 1, the Outlaws will host the Stallions for games 2 and 3 in Enid. Game 2 will be on Saturday, July 24 at 7 p.m. and Game 3 will be on Sunday, July 25 at 6 p.m., with both games being played at the Stride Bank Center.
Tickets go on sale on Monday, July 19, 2021 at 9 a.m. They can be purchased in purchase on the second floor of the Stride Bank Center or online at StrideBankCenter.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.