The Enid Outlaws are moving on to the conference championship after picking up an 164-110 win over Omaha’s Finest to sweep the three-game series.
Tavares Sledge led the team in scoring with a season-high 39 points on 14-25 shooting and pulled down 14 rebounds. Sledge’s previous high of 30 points came on June 5 against the Little Rock Lightning. Sledge was one of three Outlaws to finish with over 30 points in the game. Former NOC Jet Wayne Runnels put up 34 points on 12-15 shooting and Chance Comanche added 30 to go along with 12 rebounds.
Sledge, who has been with Enid head coach Ed Corporal for the last four seasons, has been a bit of a secret weapon for Corporal every year when the playoffs come around.
“Everywhere I go, he goes with me,” Corporal said. “He’s like Reggie Jackson for the Yankees, Reggie Jackson was Mr. October, he always showed up for the playoffs, that’s how T is.”
Omaha was led by Devonte Patterson, who finished with 47 points and 10 rebounds. They brought just six players to the game and finished the game with seven technicals in the game and five in the second quarter alone. Enid led 71-55 at the break before outscoring Omaha 47-22 in the third quarter to take a 118-77 lead into the final quarter.
Corporal said the game in Omaha on Wednesday was also very heated, and that he felt like things started to become personal on Friday night.
“It became personal, I was just proud of our guys, they stuck with the game plan and I thought the biggest thing was the second half. In the first game they got to the paint a lot, we didn’t do a very good job of guarding the ball off the dribble. In the second half we went to a 3-2 zone and I think that was kind of the turnaround of the game,” he said.
It was the Outlaws seventh win in as many games against Omaha this season. Nicholas Evans had a solid game for the Outlaws in limited minutes, putting up 14 points and four rebounds in 16 minutes of action.
Enid will wait to find out whether it will play the Houston Push or the Sherveport Mavericks in the conference finals next week. Houston leads that series 1-0 after narrowly escaping with a 102-99 win on the road in game one.
