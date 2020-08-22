OU's Humphrey didn't consider opting out

NORMAN — Creed Humphrey had two solid reasons to end his Oklahoma career early.
The All-American center had the option to kickstart his NFL career following 2019. Humphrey chose to return to school, announcing his intention to stay in Norman in January.
Humphrey cited in a tweet playing at OU had been a dream ever since he could remember and felt there was a chance for OU “to do something very special this year” as to why he came back.
This was pre-pandemic, well before another choice was presented to the redshirt junior. Any Sooner athlete can opt out of their sport for the 2020-21 school year because of COVID-19 concerns and face no impact to their team standing or university financial aid, OU announced this summer.
He wouldn’t be the first high-profile college football star to sit out the 2020 season to prepare for the 2021 NFL Draft. Penn State linebacker Micah Parsons and Minnesota receiver Rashod Bateman, both of whom are projected as first-round picks next year, opted out of playing before the Big Ten called it quits on its fall athletics calendar.
It would be hard to fault Humphrey for following in their footsteps. He is the No. 1-ranked center in next year’s draft class, according to ESPN analyst Mel Kiper.
The 2019 Rimington Trophy finalist, an award annually presented to the nation's top center, remains solid with his decision.
“There was never really any thought of me opting out,” Humphrey said during a Zoom video conference with media on Friday. “I came back to play this fall. That’s my goal and that’s what I planned to do no matter what.”
Humphrey’s decision solidifies an OU offensive line that doesn’t lose any 2019 starters. OU returns tackles Erik Swenson and Adrain Ealy and guards Marquise Hayes and Tyrese Robinson to complement Humphrey at center. The group went through a few growing pains as they replaced 2019 NFL draft picks Cody Ford, Ben Powers, Bobby Evans and Dru Samia last season but eventually worked out its issues as the season went along.
Humphrey is confident the Sooners’ 2020 offensive line is just as good as it was when he first took over as the team’s starting center in 2018 alongside Ford, Powers, Evans and Samia.
“This group has as much talent as any group since I’ve been here,” Humphrey said.
That’s great news for not only offensive line coach Bill Bedenbaugh, but Jalen Hurts’ yet-to-be-named successor at quarterback and a depleted running back room as well.
It remains uncertain a 2020 football season will actually unfold. The Big 12 is proceeding with its fall football schedule.
Humphrey has consistently shown he wants to be at OU through his draft decision to joining the #WeWantToPlay movement, which involved college football players across the country vocalizing their desire to play this season despite the pandemic on social media.
“It’s definitely been a weird time with a lot of uncertainty going around,” Humphrey said. “At the end of the day, this team has a lot of goals this season. We believe we have a really talented team. We believe we can really make a lot of noise in the country this year. It’s a team thing that we’ve done too much this year to not play. We understand what could come with it. This team wants to play and we’re going to do whatever it takes.”
