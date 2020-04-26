For the first time since 2008, there were no Oklahoma State football players taken in the NFL Draft.
Cornerback A.J. Green was the lone Cowboy projected to get picked.
After the draft ended Saturday evening, Green went to Twitter to express his feelings.
His tweet read: “Shocked. But I’mma stand on this. Everything always come full circle!”
At the NFL combine, Green’s stock dipped a bit. He ran a 4.62 40-yard dash and put up 13 reps on the bench press. He was projected to be selected between the fourth and sixth rounds.
Green didn’t have huge numbers during his final season as a Cowboy, but he was an integral part of the OSU defense. He racked up 49 tackles — one for loss, one interception and five pass breakups.
He posted similar numbers as a junior, earning 49 tackles and one interception, along with 11 pass breakups.
The three-year starter had a successful sophomore campaign in 2017 when he intercepted four passes and racked up 4.5 tackles for loss.
One former Cowboy, who finished his career at Colorado, was drafted Saturday. Offensive lineman Arlington Hambright was taken by the Chicago Bears in the seventh round at No. 226.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.