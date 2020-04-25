Neville Gallimore joins CeeDee Lamb as a Dallas Cowboy

Neville Gallimore became Oklahoma’s second defensive player taken in the 2020 NFL Draft.
He’s also the second to land with the Dallas Cowboys.
The Cowboys picked Gallimore in the third round at No. 82 overall Friday. The former Sooner defensive tackle will join teammate CeeDee Lamb there.
Gallimore and linebacker Kenneth Murray, taken by the Los Angeles Chargers with the 23rd overall pick, are OU’s two defensive players drafted so far.
Gallimore can serve a variety roles, according to ESPN draft analyst Mel Kiper.
“Definitely fits in as a three-technique,” Kiper said during a teleconference last week, “he's got the quickness to be a factor over the center. He can do a lot of things. He can wear a lot of hats for you, Gallimore can.”
The Ottawa, Ontario native was actually watching the draft from Dallas on Friday when he was picked. Lamb went there a day earlier, picked at No. 17 overall.
OU coach Lincoln Riley called Gallimore "a guy who really just did everything right" during five years at OU.
He is coming off an All-Big 12 season, earning a first-team selection from the media and second-team nod from the league's coaches. He accumulated 30 tackles, 7.5 for loss, seven pass breakups, four sacks and two forced fumbles as a senior.
The 6-foot-2 defensive tackle was a consensus four-star prospect out of Canada Prep Football Academy. He was a part-time starter his first two college seasons in 2016 and '17 before becoming a full-time one his last two years.
Gallimore is the Sooners' first defensive tackle taken since Jordan Phillips in 2015. He’s only the third Sooner defensive tackle taken since Gerald McCoy went third overall in the 2010 draft.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.