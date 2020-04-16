Jack Baer, who pulled double duty each spring, would have loved this weekend

Enid, OK (73701)

Today

A mix of clouds and sun with gusty winds. Slight chance of a rain shower. High 71F. Winds S at 25 to 35 mph..

Tonight

Windy...showers and thundershowers this evening, then variable clouds overnight with more showers possible. Low near 35F. E winds shifting to N at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Higher wind gusts possible.