Four Cowboys confirm return; Roessink to transfer

STILLWATER — A trio of Oklahoma State sophomores and an incoming freshman reaffirmed their commitment to the Cowboy basketball program Wednesday, while one player is reportedly going to transfer.
Hidde Roessink, a 6-foot-10 forward from The Netherlands, will enter the transfer portal, according to reports. Roessink averaged 6.9 minutes per game as a freshman this past season and scored 0.8 points per contest.
With the exit of junior forward Yor Anei, who is also entering the transfer portal, the Cowboys’ tallest player will be sophomore Kalib Boone, a 6-9 forward from Tulsa.
Boone was one of three returning players to announce he will be staying at OSU despite a possible postseason ban than was recently handed down by the NCAA. Boone averaged 11.7 minutes and 4.7 points per game as a freshman, but his minutes and production increased the final two months of the season.
Boone and the other Cowboys announced they’re staying via Twitter.
Boone’s message read, “Being loyal to your family is the greatest virtue you can have. These coaches taught me more about being a man than being a basketball player. Always told me that no matter what I do, I have to be a man of my word and staying loyal to what I commit to. This is my home and my family now. Why would I leave them?”
His twin brother Keylan, a 6-8 sophomore, hasn’t announced if he’ll return or seek options elsewhere. However, sophomore guards Chris Harris Jr. and Avery Anderson III said they’ll be staying at OSU.
Harris, who’s freshman campaign ended with a knee injury, posted a message that read, “When it comes to me LOYALTY means everything. Me and Coach B’s relationship is way past coach & athlete. He has always stayed loyal to me so my loyalty lies with him. TEN TOES DOWN. 110% staying committed to him and his program, not even a second thought about it!! #NEWERA.”
Anderson, who averaged 15.4 minutes and 4.2 points per game backing up now junior Isaac Likekele, posted a message that said, “My parents taught me at a young age: Always stay true to the course. Whether everything is going good or going bad, never change up — just work harder. So that’s what I’m going to do, and that’s staying at Oklahoma State!”
The final Cowboy who announced his commitment to OSU was incoming freshman Donovan Williams. His message read, “What we’re building here at Oklahoma State is bigger than just the NCAA tourney. I came here to become a better Donovan on and off the court and I believe that Coach B can help me do that. When I said I anted to be a Cowboy, I don’t care about what comes with it. I’m here!”
