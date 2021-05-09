November 13, 1937 - May 06, 2021 DECATUR, Texas Bonnie Lewis Bradley was born November 13, 1937, in Ringwood, Oklahoma, to Art and Mildred Marlatt Lewis. The youngest of three daughters, Bonnie was in the care of Hospice when she died May 6, 2021, in Decatur, Texas. She grew up in Hereford, …