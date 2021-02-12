Oklahoma and Oklahoma State’s 12-game 2021 regular season football schedule was finalized Thursday with release of the Big 12 conference slate.
The Sooners start the season with three non-conference games, beginning with a Sept. 4 matchup at Tulane. OU debuts at home vs. Western Carolina on Sept. 11 before hosting former league opponent Nebraska Sept. 18. The OU-NU contest will be played during the 50-year anniversary season of the 1971 “Game of the Century” that was also held in Norman.
Oklahoma opens Big 12 play with a Sept. 25 home tilt against West Virginia and then travels to face Kansas State on Oct. 2.
The annual Red River Showdown against Texas is scheduled for Oct. 9 in Dallas, as the Sooners will go for their 10th win in 13 meetings against the Longhorns. UT will be the designated home team at Cotton Bowl Stadium.
The October schedule also features a home game vs. TCU on the 16th, a contest at Kansas on the 23rd and a home affair against Texas Tech on the 30th.
Oklahoma’s November slate starts with a bye week and a road game against Baylor on the 13th. The Sooners return to Norman to host Iowa State on Nov. 20 in a rematch of last season’s Big 12 Championship game won 27-21 by OU and close the regular season Nov. 27 at Oklahoma State.
The Cowboys open against Missouri State on Sept. 4 at Boone Pickens Stadium before welcoming in-state foe Tulsa to Stillwater the following week on Sept. 11. The TU matchup marks the third straight year the teams have faced each other.
The non-conference schedule concludes with OSU’s first-ever visit to the state of Idaho to face Boise State on Sept. 18. It will be the second time the Cowboys and Broncos have met on the gridiron, with OSU winning the first meeting, 44-21, at Boone Pickens Stadium in 2018.
Oklahoma State opens Big 12 play with back-to-back home games, facing Kansas State Sept. 25 and Baylor Oct. 2.
An open date is scheduled for Oct. 9, followed by a two-game road stretch the starts against Texas in Austin on Oct. 16 and concludes with an Oct. 23 game against Iowa State in Ames.
The Cowboys return to Stillwater for a homecoming matchup against the Kansas Jayhawks on Oct. 30 as the full annual event returns after being paused in 2020 due to COVID-19 protocols with special events planned for the centennial homecoming.
The rest of the season features alternating road and home games, at West Virginia on Nov. 6, home against TCU on Nov. 13, a trip to Texas Tech on Nov. 20.
The Nov. 27 Bedlam battle marks its return to the last regular season game of the year after it was moved from the traditional date in 2020.
