For many of the players on the Oklahoma softball team, the dates May 19 and May 20 haven’t held much significance.
But for head coach Patty Gasso and the members of her staff who remember being in Oklahoma during and after those two days of devastating tornadoes that ripped through the center of the state in 2013, it’s made an indelible impression.
“Myself, Jen Rocha, JT (Gasso), many of us were right in the middle of that devastation,” Gasso said. “And it left a lasting effect on us.”
Friday marked the 10-year anniversary of the tragic event. Gasso wanted to make sure her team, made up of players from all across the country, was aware of the devastation and continuing impact the tornadoes had.
Friday was also the Sooners’ first game of the NCAA Norman Regional, and the team wore a blue state logo with the word “home” on their batting helmets in their opening game against Hofstra.
Oklahoma scored runs in each of the first four innings to run away with an 11-0 run-rule win in five innings.
“It was just a tribute to the families,” Gasso said. “To those who were having to live life every day … those lost little ones especially.”
Gasso was specifically thinking of the family of Sydney Angle. The 9-year-old girl was one of seven children who were killed when a tornado struck Plaza Towers Elementary School in Moore.
Angle herself was a softball player.
The OU softball team connected with Angle’s family 10 years ago and that relationship has remained a decade later. Dan Angle sent Gasso a text of appreciation a few days before the Sooners took the field against Hofstra.
“The fact that we can maybe bring some pride, make some people happy with that memory is what this was about,” Gasso said.
Oklahoma dominated on both sides of the plate to advance to face Missouri on Saturday at 2 p.m.
Facing a team as confident as the Sooners are right now, the Pride needed to play stellar defense in order to have a chance. They weren’t able to do that on Friday.
