STILLWATER — Amongst the growing list of Oklahoma State football players declaring for the NFL Draft or the transfer portal, the Cowboys got some good news at a position that was plagued by injuries this past season.
Redshirt senior Josh Sills, a graduate transfer from West Virginia who became a leader along the offensive line this season, officially announced he would be returning to the program for the 2021 season.
“Excited to announce I’m returning to Stillwater for my final year of eligibility,” Sills tweeted. “Can’t wait to get back with my brothers. It’s time to work and get ready for the 2021 season.”
Sills started all 11 games for the Cowboys, but due to the injuries along the line, he was shuffled throughout the line during the second half of the season.
He opened as the starting left guard for Oklahoma State, slotting in at the position for the first five games, but then slid out to left tackle against Kansas State when Jake Springfield was unable to play in the contest. After moving back inside, Sills shifted over to run the right tackle position for the final four games of the season once Teven Jenkins went down with an injury.
The Sarahsville, Ohio, native was named First Team All-Big 12 by The Associated Press, and was an honorable mention selection All-Big 12 player by the conference coaches for his efforts this past season.
Several websites that assess NFL Draft prospects, had Sills as a late-round target prior to the season.
With his return, it is possible the Oklahoma State offensive line will have four returning starters — along with the return of a couple of Cowboys who missed most of the season in Cole Birmingham and Hunter Anthony.
Starting center Ry Scheider could take advantage of the extra year of eligibility granted to all college football players by the NCAA — though he has not stated either way, yet. Also expected to return, alongside Springfield and Sills, is redshirt junior Hunter Woodard. The Cowboys also got some significant minutes out of redshirt sophomore Preston Wilson to help bulk up the line.
There is still one Cowboy from whom many are awaiting word on his future.
Safety Kolby Harvell-Peel has not stated one way or another, and has been relatively quiet on social media.
However, one tweet might give a slight window into his thought process.
A few hours after receiver Landon Wolf tweeted out his decision to enter the transfer portal — and a few days after Calvin Bundage declared for the NFL Draft — Harvell-Peel sent out a brief tweet.
“It seem like everybody packin they bags. Lol,” the tweet read.
