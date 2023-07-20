Oklahoma State assistant wrestling coach Chris Perry will be a speaker at the A Night With OSU in Cherokee Strip from 6:30-8:30 p.m. July 27 at the Pollard farm in Waukomis.
Tickets are $25 per person. Children under 6 are free.
A limited amount of VIP tables are available for $2,500 per table. Each table includes eight tickets to the event, 16 drink tickets and reserved seating near or with event VIPs.
All tickets include food and nonalcoholic beverages. A cash bar will be available. OSU Alumni Association members will receive a special gift the night of the event
Tickets must be purchased by Sunday.
For information, go to orangeconnection.org
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.