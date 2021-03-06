STILLWATER — Oklahoma State named Chad Weiberg athletic director effective July 1, replacing Mike Holder, who will take on the role “athletic director emeritus,” according to a press release from the athletic department.
“Today is about the future of Oklahoma State University Athletics,” athletic director Mike Holder said in the press release. “Chad Weiberg is the new sheriff in town and he needs all of us to saddle up and ride for the brand. Get ready Cowboys and Cowgirls. If you do your part, then the best is yet to come.”
An OSU alumnus, Weiberg had previously worked for OSU as the deputy director of athletics starting in 2017. Holder, who has served as athletic director since 2005, has seen five national championships and facility upgrades in a variety of sports.
Holder’s new title will allow him to remain close to the program in a supervisor role.
