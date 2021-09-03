Oklahoma State fans attending home football games in Stillwater this fall will have the ability to receive COVID vaccines at free clinics held before the games.
The first clinic is scheduled from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday at the northwest corner of Boone Pickens Stadium by Hall of Fame Avenue.
OSU Medicine will be distributing shots of Johnson & Johnson, as well as Moderna to anyone who wants one. Patrons will need to bring a health insurance card, but there is no out of pocket expense for the vaccination.
Fans will need to get their shot before getting into their game day vibe, though, as immunizations may not be given to individuals with alcohol in their system.
T-shirts, hand sanitizer, masks and bottled water will also be given away at the event Saturday. Patrons will be entered into a raffle for two sets of tickets to the Bedlam football game in November, which will be in Stillwater this year.
