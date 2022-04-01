The Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association (OSSAA) will be discussing a split in 2A, A and B classifications at their April 20 meeting.
The split would divide the classifications and would affect Alva (2A), Chisholm (2A), Hennessey (2A), Fairview (A), Pioneer (B), Waukomis (B), Garber (B), Covington-Douglas (B), Kremlin-Hillsdale (B), Okeene (2) and Pond Creek-Hunter (B).
The discussions are still in the early stages.
“The football coaches advisory board brought this suggestion to the athletic directors advisory board,” said OSSAA’s Van Shea Iven. “The athletic directors advisory board brought it to our board of directors at the March 23rd board meeting. The OSSAA board discussed it and tabled it until the next meeting on April 20th.”
