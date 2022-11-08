If the students of Enid High School’s broadcasting program want to show the playoff game Friday at Edmond Memorial, it will cost the school a pretty penny, $300 to be exact.
The OSSAA website outlines broadcast fees for student-affiliated, non-student-affiliated and television broadcasts for different rounds of the playoffs.
The OSSAA definition of a school broadcast program fits Enid, who has been broadcasting all year and for a few years on the Enid Public Schools YouTube channel.
“School broadcast programs are defined as students under the supervision of a teacher at their school, broadcasting their own games on a school website and/or the schools social media accounts only.”
The group, which consists of a play-by-play commentator, color commentator, camera crew and a director, all Enid High students, is directed and overseen by a teacher at Enid High.
The program has been traveling with Enid on the road and broadcasting those, as well as home games this season.
While Enid does not charge or have advertisers for its broadcasts, a stipulation in the OSSAA broadcasting agreement states, “In addition to the rights fee, all broadcasts must yield a total of three minutes in-game to OSSAA for its existing sponsors.”
The NFHS stream is free for schools to use, but there is a fee for fans to access NFHS stream.
Should Enid make it to the semi-finals, the rights fee structure changes.
It would be $400 per game for a feed to a YouTube channel, but if Enid was to let NFHS use its feed, it would knock $50 off the price, and charge Enid $350, despite the fact that NFHS, a service that does make money, is using the stream of a program that doesn’t.
For the state finals, the rate is $500, or $450 if NFHS uses the feed. These prices are the same for each school.
But, if Enid were to make it to the state finals and broadcast each game, the total would be about $1,500 without giving the feed to NFHS.
OSSAA did not return an email asking for comment and Enid did not have a comment.
