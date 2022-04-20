The OSSAA Football Coaches Advisory Committee passed a series of proposals on Wednesday that will directly affect area schools.
First, 6A-I and 6A-II will now have six teams qualify for the playoffs instead of four. The top two seeds will get byes.
The second was a proposal to split classes 2A, A and B into two divisions each, which will create three more chances for state championships.
There was also a proposal to allow neutral site games for 2A, A and B in the third round of the playoffs.
All three passed 17-0.
One measure, a measure to move the third round of any five-week playoff to the current week 10, was not approved.
Enid, which competes in 6A-II in football, finished sixth last season. Under the new rules which are set to be implemented in time for the 2022 season, the Plainsmen would have made the playoffs.
The other two proposals — the one to split 2A, A and B into two, along with one to allow third-round neutral site games — impact a handful of area schools. The neutral site games will take effect in 2022, but the split will not occur until the next realignment cycle in 2024.
“I think there are a lot of teams in those classes, but it seems like we are trying to water down,” said Pioneer coach Gerald Parker. “I know in the rural class A and B schools it’s hard to field teams. Football is a numbers game, if you have more out it helps with your success.”
Class B schools in the area include Pioneer, OBA, Garber, Kremlin-Hillsdale, Covington-Douglas and Waukomis. Hennessey competes in 2A.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.