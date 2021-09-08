ENID, Okla. — Despite the Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association’s decision to include Esports as a sanctioned sport on Wednesday, its still unclear whether the Enid High School Esports team will choose to join, according to head coach Christopher Parker.
The decision was made on a 14-0 vote by the board of directors and will make gaming a championship activity starting this fall. A list of egames were proposed at the meeting including “Madden 21,” “FIFA 21,” “Super Smash Brothers Ultimate,” “Rocket League,” “League of Legends,” “SMITE” and “Splatoon 2.”
EHS started its Esports program last fall as a club, but has been playing in the Oklahoma Esports League since the spring of this year. Parker said the hesitancy towards joining the OSSAA stems from the platform the OSSAA will be running, PlayVS, which he said will end up costing the students money.
Parker said the move to use PlayVS “didn’t sit well” with a lot of the coaches from other schools that he’s spoken to and that some have already made the decision to stay in the Oklahoma Esports League.
“It’s not going to establish anything for this year, because we’ve already established the season with the Oklahoma ESports League,” Parker said. “However, the OSSAA chose a platform that costs, I want to say, $68 per student to play. Whereas our current league that we’re a part of is free and has a wider range of games available which opens up the door to more colleges for scholarships and things like that.”
Still, he said no decision has been made, and that he will be having conversations with school officials over the coming days to determine how they would like to move forward.
