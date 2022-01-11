ENID, Okla. — Online registration for Enid Soccer Club’s spring season is open and in-person dates to sign up have been released, starting on Jan. 29 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Enid Soccer Complex.
Enid Soccer Club is accepting registration for both the recreational and academy and academy levels. To sign up right now go to www.enidsoccer.com. Registration will be open until Feb. 26, which will be the last of the six in-person dates from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Games are scheduled to begin in late March.
Here’s the full list of in-person dates:
Jan. 29th — 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Feb. 1st — 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Feb. 3rd — 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Feb. 5th — 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Feb. 19th — 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Feb. 26th — 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
