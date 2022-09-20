Chisholm seems to bring out the best in Oklahoma Bible Academy’s Mary O’Neill and Brianna Colby.
The duo both had double digit kills and led the Trojans in digs in a 3-1 (25-22, 16-25, 25-22, 25-16 dual win over the Lady Longhorns at the Chisholm Middle School Gym Monday.
“We had a lot of fun,’’ said O’Neil. who became more aggressive at the net as the match went on. “It’s always a lot of fun to play Chisholm. I just tried to stay aggressive and really be there for my teammates in any way that I can.”
Colby had four kills when O’Neill served for six straight points in the fourth set to turn a tight 9-6 match into a commanding 15-6 lead. The Lady Longhorns couldn’t get closer than five points (17-12) after that.
“We definitely try to go for it and do it,’’ Colby said. “We always get hyped for Chisholm. It’s a lot of fun when you have a bunch of classmates here and a bunch of people competing.”
OBA coach Randy Roth said his team didn’t have a lot of rhythm and took a nap during the second set. Chisholm’s Madeline Peace served for six straight points to end the match with Madison McMahon and Laiken Hackett combining for three kills.
“I just glad we woke up,’’ Colby said.
The decisive third set was tied five times, the last at 19-19. Colby had a kill to make it 22-20 but she served in the net on match point. Chisholm, though, put the ball in the net to end the set at 25-22.
OBA never trailed in the fourth set.
“I was really pleased with how we fought ourselves back to rhythm in the third set,’’ Roth said. “I thought we were really ourselves in the fourth set. Mary and Brianna did a great job stepping up.’’
Zoe Holmes, back in the lineup, after an injury had three key blocks.
“We haven’t had that many in awhile,’’ Roth said. “We were mad that we dropped that second set. We played a little harder and got a little scrappier.’’
Chisholm coach Jonathan Robbins said momentum was the difference in the match.
“We didn’t take advantage of the times when we had it,’’ he said. “We did some things that just killed us. At times, instead of fighting through them, we hung our heads a bit. We will fight through this and get better.”
Hackett was effective at the net.
“She did a very good job of hitting and was very accurate and consistent,’’ he said. of Hackett “Their outside hitters are very good and they were able to take advantage of it in a lot of ways. They were finding the seams. They were tough to defend.”
Chisholm led the first set, 20-17 but the Lady Trojans ran off six straight points to make it 24-21. OBA was in the net on a serve at set point. Hackett served an ace to keep CHS alive but Colby ended the set with a kill.
OBA is now 10-12. Chisholm, ranked No. 14 in 3A, dropped to 8-12.
Roth said he was grateful to the Lady Longhorns for agreeing to the match. OBA had a cancelation and CHS agreed to play even though the two teams had already played twice this season.
Both teams will be at the Jiffy Trip Red Carpet Rendezvous at OBA and Enid High Friday and Saturday. OBA will be on its home court. Chisholm will at EHS.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.