Decatur, Ala. — Oklahoma United 06 advanced to the semifinals of the 2021 Southern President’s Cup on Friday, June 11, 2021 with a 3-0 win over Charlotte Independence S.C.
Justyce Walker of Midwest City scored two of the three goals for United, bringing their tournament goal differential to +6 over its three games. Oklahoma United’s team is a combination of Midwest City and Enid players.
Goalkeeper Ariana Harris played in the net for United and played a big role in securing the shutout according to United co-head coach and Enid Soccer Club President Mark Feightner.
With a win on Saturday, United will move on to the finals on Sunday at 10 a.m. If they win that game, they’ll advance to the national tournament in Des Moines, Iowa, on July 7-11. United is one of two teams remaining that has won all of their games so far.
“It’s gonna be a very talented team,” Feightner said. “They’re gonna challenge us, and I think if we can get past them, we have a good shot at winning it. We’ve got to win it first, because you can’t look past them. Our scouting reports say they’re bigger than us, they’re taller, they play at a very fast pace, so we’re gonna have to play hard to keep up.”
Enid Elite 07 finished off the tournament on Friday after falling to Coral Springs 5-0 in their final game. Both Enid Elite and Oklahoma United were the first teams in Enid Soccer Club’s history to represent the state of Oklahoma at the regional tournament.
Enid Elite finished the tournament 1-2-0 after picking up a win on Thursday against Little Rock Rangers Academy.
“Enid Soccer Club is extremely proud of the boys and the way they played. They never gave up, they gave it their all and I think it’s a great learning experience for the boys and they’ve got a lot of confidence to know they can play with the top teams and hopefully come back next year and win.”
Oklahoma United’s game against South Orlando S.C. starts at 1 p.m. on Saturday.
